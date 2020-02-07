Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** The new coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first big M&A deal, with Macau casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd pulling the plug on a stake purchase in Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd, citing a plunge in traveller numbers and casino closures.

** Holiday operator TUI, said it would receive 700 million euros ($767 million) from the sale of its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit to its joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

** Italy’s Enel has no plans to sell its 50% stake in Italian fibre-optic group Open Fiber, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

** New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it had decided to stop exploring deal options with eBay Inc, just hours after its chief executive said he would “love” to speak with the e-commerce company. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)