Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sensor maker AMS could launch a planned 1.65 billion euro ($1.8 billion) rights issue as early as this month to help fund its takeover of German lighting group Osram, the Austrian company said. ** A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile US to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. ** UK sportswear retailer JD Sports may have to sell Footasylum if it does not address competition concerns about last year’s acquisition of its smaller rival, Britain’s competition watchdog said after an in-depth review of the takeover. ** Geely Automobile and its sister company Volvo Cars are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets after it dropped a move to list its stock two years ago. ** Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj is buying rival Alma Media’s regional news media business in a 115-million-euro deal ($125 million), it said, putting the country’s two largest daily newspapers in the hands of the same owner. ** German wholesaler Metro AG said it has reached a deal with a consortium consisting of property investors X+Bricks and the SCP Group for the sale of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit. ** South Africa’s Harmony Gold Mining reported a rebound in interim profits on Tuesday on the back of rising gold prices and said it was looking for acquisitions in its home market, elsewhere in Africa and Papua New Guinea. ** Bankers in Asia are bracing for a deal drought as efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus epidemic have put key meetings and roadshows on hold. ** Czech defence technology group Omnipol is in talks to buy aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody from investment group Penta, Omnipol’s biggest shareholder told the daily Hospodarske Noviny. ** Carrefour Brasil said in a filing on Monday it is in talks to acquire stores operated by rival retail chain Makro. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)