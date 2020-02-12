Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday: ** JPMorgan has been picked as an adviser for the sale of a stake in a $7.3 billion motorway in Turkey, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Russian state lender VTB has finalised the sale of a 55% stake in mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia to state telecoms group Rostelecom, the companies said.

** German fund manager Union Investment is buying Logistrial for 800 million euros ($872 million) after a failed stock market listing of the commercial property firm in autumn.

** Switzerland’s Schindler will embark on an all-out legal antitrust offensive if Thyssenkrupp selects Finland’s Kone as the buyer of its elevator division, board member Alfred Schindler told Reuters. ** Private equity firm Permira has reached an agreement to buy Italian luxury sneaker brand Golden Goose, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. ** AngloGold Ashanti said it would sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony Gold , after announcing it would shrink its portfolio and focus on assets with higher returns. ** Japan’s Toshiba Machine said it would officially oppose a takeover offer by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami and hold a shareholders meeting on March 27 to seek approval for the adoption of defence measures. ** United Arab Emirates-based Dana Gas said it has received bids from some companies for its assets in Egypt. ** Concerned that big tech companies are unfairly engaging in potential anti-competitive behavior, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it ordered Alphabet Inc’s Google unit, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp to provide information on mergers that were too small to report to antitrust regulators. ** Benetton-controlled Atlantia is offering to forego majority ownership of its highway unit under a proposal aimed at resolving a dispute with the Italian government over its motorway concession, two sources close to the matter said. ** T-Mobile US Inc may be limited in its ability to trim the price of its $40 billion acquisition of Sprint Corp after it overcame regulatory obstacles to completing the deal, investors and analysts said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)