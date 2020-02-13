(Adds Ryanair, Noy Fund, CVC; updates airbus)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday: ** Airbus has teamed up with the Quebec government to buy Bombardier’s 33.5% stake in the A220 passenger jet programme, completing the Canadian firm’s exit from civil aviation and boosting Airbus’s position in a new battleground with Boeing. ** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is exploring options for German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas, three people close to the matter said. ** Ryanair’s chief commercial officer on Thursday denied any interest in buying Air Italy after press reports linking his group to the loss-making airline, which was put into liquidation by its owners earlier this week. ** Noy Infrastructure & Energy Investment Fund has acquired a majority stake in a portfolio of two solar photovoltaic plants, in the Israel-based fund’s first investment in Spain. ** An Australian court approved a A$15 billion ($10.1 billion) merger between a unit of Britain’s Vodafone Group and internet provider TPG Telecom, overruling a regulator and enabling a huge rival to the country’s top telco.

** Caltex Australia Ltd said Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has raised its buyout offer to A$8.80 billion ($5.93 billion), in a final attempt to sway the oil refiner and convenience store firm after interest from Britain’s EG Group.

** Alphabet Inc-owned Google said it has completed its $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences after winning clearance from Britain’s competition watchdog. ** French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has agreed to buy Germany’s RIB Software for 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) as it seeks to strengthen its expertise in smart and carbon-free buildings.

** A sale of Thyssenkrupp’s elevator division is currently in focus, the group’s finance chief said, adding an ongoing auction was “very competitive”. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)