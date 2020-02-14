Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday: ** Kirin Holdings Co Ltd decided to oppose an UK-based activist’s proposal to buy treasury shares worth 600 billion yen ($5.47 billion), the Japanese brewer and conglomerate said in a statement. ** Malaysia’s FGV Holdings has bought a 60% equity interest in RedAgri Farm for 10 million Malaysian ringgit ($2.42 million), marking its entry into dairy farming and fresh milk processing, the world’s largest crude palm oil producer said. ** Dutch bank NIBC Holding NV is in advanced talks over a buyout proposal from private equity firm Blackstone that values the lender at 1.44 billion euros ($1.6 billion), it said. ** The UK’s competition watchdog gave Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate the green light to buy Ei Group, in a deal that would create Britain’s largest pub company, and said it will not refer the merger to an in-depth investigation. ** Italy’s Dolce & Gabbana founder Stefano Gabbana said on Friday he had received proposals to buy the group but had no intention to sell. ** French real estate group Covivio SA said on Thursday it will launch a takeover offer for all shares of German peer Godewind Immobilien AG. ** Brazilian cosmetics company Grupo Boticario is considering domestic and foreign acquisitions as industry competition intensifies, its chief executive said on Thursday. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)