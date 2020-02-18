Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** British subprime lender Amigo said it was talking to potential buyers after launching a strategic review and sales process last month, sending its shares up 8%.

** British-based tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has bought a bankrupt steel plant in India for $60 million.

** Intesa Sanpaolo kicked off on Monday long-awaited consolidation among Italian banks with a surprise 4.86 billion euro ($5.3 billion) takeover bid for smaller rival UBI Banca UBI.MI.

** National Storage REIT revealed New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus as the third suitor in the race to buy Australia’s largest self-storage operator, offering A$1.73 billion ($1.16 billion).

** U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp is hosting a dinner for HP Inc shareholders this week as it seeks investor support to overcome the personal computer maker’s resistance to its $35 billion takeover bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

** France’s Alstom SA has agreed to buy the rail division of Canada’s Bombardier Inc for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to create the world’s No. 2 train manufacturer and better take on Chinese leader CRRC Corp .

** Brazilian coffee company 3Coracoes announced on Monday the acquisition of a large part of Mitsui & Co Ltd’s coffee business in Brazil for 210 million reais ($48.55 million).

** A regional court in Madrid has upheld the suspension of broadcaster Mediaset’s plan to merge its Italian and Spanish divisions under a Dutch holding company after rejecting the Italian company’s appeal, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

** Germany’s Thyssenkrupp has shortlisted two private equity consortia in the sale of its 16 billion euro ($17 billion) elevator unit, dealing a blow to Finland’s Kone , which withdrew from the closely watched deal.

** New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge’s approval of the deal.

** China’s Great Wall Motor said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors in Thailand.

** Swedish debt collector Intrum is in exclusive talks to buy the bad loan arm of Cerved, the Italian financial group said on Sunday, signalling the first major consolidation move in an industry where growth is easing after a boom.

** Britain's Jupiter Fund Management confirmed on Saturday that it is in advanced talks to buy asset manager Merian Global Investors from private equity firm TA Associates.