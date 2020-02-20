Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor is buying California-based Adesto Technologies for $500 million to diversify further away from its reliance on Apple , it said.

** Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co said it is considering acquisitions after reports that it was in talks to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway gas stations for $22 billion.

** Italian financial group Unipol will buy a number of bancassurance joint ventures for around 300 million euros ($323.73 million) as part of the Intesa’s proposed bid for Ubi Banca, CEO Carlo Cimbri said.

** Renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind has agreed to buy a wind farm in northern Ireland from SSE Renewables for 51 million pounds ($66 million), it said.

** China plans to take over HNA Group Co and sell off its airline assets as the coronavirus outbreak has hit the conglomerate’s ability to meet financial obligations, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)