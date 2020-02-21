Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Czech energy group EPH’s subsidiary Saale Energie will take full control of the Schkopau lignite-fired power plant in Germany after agreeing to buy Uniper’s 58% stake, EPH said.

** Hammerson said it will exit out-of-town retail locations by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) amid store closures on the UK High Street and rise of online stores.

** HP Inc said on Thursday it would implement a poison pill plan, a move that comes after Xerox Holdings Corp pushed ahead with its efforts to acquire the PC maker. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)