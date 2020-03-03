(Adds DPZKU, Tangent Trading and eBay, updates Jingye Group, Huntsworth and Thermo Fisher)

March 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** EBay Inc is looking to sell its South Korean unit, which includes Gmarket, one of the largest online marketplaces in the country, in a deal that could fetch nearly $5 billion, a Seoul-based newspaper reported.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has agreed to buy German genetic testing company Qiagen, in a $11.5 billion deal as the U.S.-based group looks to bolster its health diagnostic business.

** Marex Spectron has purchased scrap metals company Tangent Trading Ltd, the first entry of the commodities broker into a sector it sees having growth potential due to increasing focus on sustainability.

** U.S.-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy British healthcare marketing and services company Huntsworth for about 400 million pounds ($511 million) in a bet on continued strong growth in global healthcare markets.

** Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group said it will complete its buyout of British Steel, with 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) of investment, despite uncertainty over the control of British Steel’s French unit.

** Ukraine will sell its only state-run grain company DPZKU, Ukrainian government said. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)