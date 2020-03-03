Funds News
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group said it has agreed to proceed towards the completion of its buyout of British Steel, saving 3,200 jobs and unlocking 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in investment.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a 10.4 billion euro ($11.6 billion) bid for German genetic testing company Qiagen, the U.S.-based company said.

** U.S.-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice said it would buy British advertising and marketing company Huntsworth for about 400 million pounds ($511 million), sending its shares surging 50%. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

