March 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Shares in Sirius Minerals gained 17% after its shareholders voted in favour of Anglo American’s 405 million pound ($518.04 million) bid to buy the fertilizer maker, prevailing over an activist investor who called the deal terms too low.

** Two leading German shareholders in Metro said that they had not been approached by Sysco over a potential takeover of the wholesaler by the U.S. food distributor.

** Online marketplace OLX Brazil has agreed to buy competitor Grupo ZAP for 2.9 billion reais ($642 million), forming a leading Brazilian player in digital real estate advertising, OLX and its European owners said.

** Australian pension funds First State Super and WA Super are exploring a merger, the two funds said, in the latest sign of consolidation in an industry facing regulatory calls to put customers first.

** Latin American e-commerce company Peixe is in advanced talks to acquire electric scooter firm Grow Mobility, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, potentially the latest deal in a crowded sector where profitability remains an elusive goal.

** Investment group Exor said on Tuesday it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 100% stake in Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to France’s Covea for $9 billion in cash.

** Office management platform Eden said on Tuesday it has acquired shared workplace operator WeWork’s Managed by Q for an undisclosed sum. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)