Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 5, 2020 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings has decided to abandon a planned acquisition of Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway gas stations in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media has staked a $500 million bet on romance by buying dating U.S. app developer Meet Group Inc, but the deal proved to be a turn-off for investors who sent the German broadcaster’s shares down 10% to a decade low.

** Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it had agreed to make commitments as it seeks approval from European Union competition authorities for its planned takeover of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo.

** Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below