March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings has decided to abandon a planned acquisition of Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway gas stations in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media has staked a $500 million bet on romance by buying dating U.S. app developer Meet Group Inc, but the deal proved to be a turn-off for investors who sent the German broadcaster’s shares down 10% to a decade low.

** Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it had agreed to make commitments as it seeks approval from European Union competition authorities for its planned takeover of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo.

** Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)