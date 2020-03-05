(Adds Vodafone, Alitalia, Goldman Sachs; updates HP)

March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Vodafone and Telecom Italia (TIM) are set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval to create Europe’s biggest mobile towers company, part of a strategy to roll out lucrative 5G services, sources said.

** HP Inc rejected Xerox Holdings Corp’s raised takeover bid of about $35 billion, saying it undervalued the personal computer maker.

** A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks to buy a stake in private equity firm Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Vienna utility Wiener Stadtwerke has agreed to buy EnBW’s stake in Austrian energy group EVN, worth around 800 million euros ($894 million), as the German firm sheds assets to free up cash for its renewable push.

** Japanese retail group Seven & I Holdings has abandoned a bid for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Speedway gas stations in the United States after balking at the price, which media reports had put at $22 billion, a source said.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media has staked a $500 million bet on romance by buying dating U.S. app developer Meet Group Inc, but the deal proved to be a turn-off for investors who sent the German broadcaster’s shares down 10% to a decade low.

** Aurubis AG, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said it had agreed to make commitments as it seeks approval from European Union competition authorities for its planned takeover of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo.

** Bangkok Bank plans to acquire another Indonesian lender after closing its $2.7 billion transaction to purchase a controlling stake in mid-size Indonesian Bank Permata from Standard Chartered and Astra International, an Indonesian official said.

** Investors interested in buying Alitalia are invited to submit expressions of interest for the loss-making Italian airline by midnight on March 18, a document prepared by a state-appointed temporary administrator showed. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)