March 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Britain’s Tesco plans to return $6.6 billion to shareholders after agreeing to sell its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Charoen Pokphand Group for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

** Australia’s biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) plans to buy off-grid energy producer Zenith Energy Ltd for A$150.9 million ($99.59 million), sending shares in the target company soaring.

** Qatar Petroleum (QP) said it had signed an agreement with Yara international to acquire its 25% stake in Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) for $1 billion, according to statements by both companies.

** Cineworld said its biggest shareholder would sell almost a third of its stake in the British cinema operator to refinance a margin loan, after shares in the company sank to a 7-year low on bets audiences would collapse in the coronavirus crisis.

** Intesa Sanpaolo will not raise the value of its bid for smaller rival UBI Banca, the chief executive of Italy's top retail bank said.