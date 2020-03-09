Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 9, 2020 / 10:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Britain’s Tesco plans to return $6.6 billion to shareholders after agreeing to sell its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Charoen Pokphand Group for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.

** Australia’s biggest private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) plans to buy off-grid energy producer Zenith Energy Ltd for A$150.9 million ($99.59 million), sending shares in the target company soaring.

** Qatar Petroleum (QP) said it had signed an agreement with Yara international to acquire its 25% stake in Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO) for $1 billion, according to statements by both companies.

** Cineworld said its biggest shareholder would sell almost a third of its stake in the British cinema operator to refinance a margin loan, after shares in the company sank to a 7-year low on bets audiences would collapse in the coronavirus crisis.

** Intesa Sanpaolo will not raise the value of its bid for smaller rival UBI Banca, the chief executive of Italy’s top retail bank said. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below