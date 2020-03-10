March 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shares in Infineon Technologies rallied in early trading after a U.S. national security review raised no concerns over its proposed $10 billion takeover of Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

** Russia’s central bank has found a way to sell its stake in Sberbank, the country’s largest lender, without buying out its minority shareholders, first deputy governor Sergei Shvetsov said.

** Uniper exceeded dividend forecasts for 2019 and this year, increasing its appeal to investors as top shareholder Fortum moves closer to taking control of the German energy group.

** Blackstone Group Inc is in exclusive talks to take SOHO China Ltd private in a $4 billion deal, said two sources, in one of its biggest bets yet on the Chinese market and which sent the target’s shares to a 21-month high.

** Novelis Inc won antitrust approval for its proposed $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp on condition it divest part of its auto body supply business, the Justice Department said. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)