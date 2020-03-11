March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Portuguese publishing group Cofina has abandoned plans to buy Media Capital from Spanish firm Prisa, it said, after a share sale needed to finance the deal was scuppered by financial market turmoil linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

** Italian media group Mediaset is considering options for its 15.1% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media, CFO Marco Giordani said, adding that the need for the European TV industry to consolidate was now greater than ever.

** British transport company FirstGroup is planning to sell two North American-based bus units, increasing its focus on the UK, where it said it has not yet seen a significant impact from coronavirus on demand for travel.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management has put the $2 billion sale or potential listing of its coal export terminal in Australia on hold due to travel restrictions amid the spread of coronavirus, two sources said.

** Fincantieri’s bid for Chantiers de l’Atlantique remains an open case and the European Union would take a decision by end-April, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

** The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has offered to fully acquire Jamii Bora Bank, the central bank said on Wednesday, in the latest instance of consolidation in the banking industry.

** British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail said it has agreed to sell its loss-making German business, Jawoll, to a consortium led by AC Curtis Salta for 12.5 million euros ($14.2 million).

** Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações SA TIMP3.SA have expressed interest in negotiating a joint offer to buy bankrupt Brazilian carrier Grupo Oi SA, the two companies said in securities filings.

** IT and consulting services provider DXC Technology said it would sell its healthcare technology business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash.

** Russian power grid operator Rosseti is in consolidation talks with its subsidiary FSK, FSK head Andrey Murov told journalists. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)