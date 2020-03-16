March 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Downer EDI Ltd said it suspended the search for a buyer for its mining servicing arm as the fast-spreading coronavirus wreaks havoc on markets, resulting in potential suitor Perenti Global Ltd suspending its interest

** Australia’s Healius Ltd turned down a A$2.12 billion ($1.31 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm Partners Group, saying it undervalued the medical centre operator