March 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** The London Stock Exchange Group said it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its $27 bln takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal

** British real estate agent LSL Property Services said it will not make an offer for a merger with Countrywide

** Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group said it agreed to sell its remaining stake in water desalination company IDE Holdings for 164 million shekels ($44 million) in cash to Alpha Water

** Downer EDI Ltd said it suspended the search for a buyer for its mining servicing arm as the fast-spreading coronavirus wreaks havoc on markets, resulting in potential suitor Perenti Global Ltd suspending its interest

** Australia’s Healius Ltd turned down a A$2.12 billion ($1.31 billion) takeover offer from private equity firm Partners Group, saying it undervalued the medical centre operator