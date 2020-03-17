March 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Japan’s AGC has launched a takeover bid for the whole of Italian biotech company Molmed in a deal worth up to 240 million euros ($267 million), AGC said.

** A fund owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, has taken a 3.4% stake in London-listed payments firm Finablr , a spokesman said.

** The chief executive of AMS bought 30,000 shares in the company for 270,000 euros, the Austrian sensor maker said.

** Russian lender VTB has acquired a 21.57% stake in Rostelecom, the company said.