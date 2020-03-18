March 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Fox Corp said it would acquire video streaming firm Tubi for about $440 million in cash and will fund the deal with the net proceeds from the sale of its stake in Roku Inc .

** Private investment firm Najafi Companies and Trinity Broadcasting Network offered to take U.S. regional TV station operator Tegna Inc private at $20 per share.

** Travelex-owner Finablr warned it was preparing for potential insolvency, while operations of its unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was seized by the country’s central bank.

** Australia’s largest self-storage operator, National Storage REIT, said that Public Storage decided not to pursue a takeover offer of $1.25 billion, because of market conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

** Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd said top shareholders Elliott Management and Ichigo Asset Management have agreed to tender their shares to Lone Star after the U.S. fund raised its bid to 6,000 yen per share.

** U.S. activist fund Elliott ended its long resistance to software company CapGemini’s $4.1 billion friendly takeover of smaller rival Altran.

** A family feud-fueled proxy fight in Korean Air’s parent firm Hanjin Kal escalated this week, as an activist fund offered to buy Delta Air’s $300 million Hanjin stake.

** South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram said it had bought homecare products company Plush Professional Leather Care as part of plans to diversify into less regulated products. (Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)