March 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** UK’s Pennon Group said it would sell its waste management business to private equity firm KKR & Co Inc in a 4.2 billion pounds ($4.95 billion) deal, as it seeks to reduce debt and focus on its water division.

** Spain’s stock market regulator CNMV has issued a favourable recommendation for the Spanish government to approve a proposed takeover of Madrid stock exchange BME by Swiss exchange SIX, a CNMV spokesman said.

** Potential bidders have expressed interest in Australian Associated Press, the domestic news agency that announced earlier this month it would shut its doors in June, AAP Chief Executive Bruce Davidson said.