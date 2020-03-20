March 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** French luxury goods maker LVMH, which last year agreed to buy Tiffany & Co for $16.2 billion, is considering buying shares of the U.S. jeweler for less on the open market, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Danaher Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy General Electric’s biopharmaceutical business, GE Biopharma, for $21.4 billion on condition it sell some assets, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** Debt-laden French retailer Casino has agreed to sell its 567 Leader Price stores in France, plus three warehouses, to German discount rival Aldi in a deal with an enterprise value of 735 million euros ($792 million), it said.

** French energy group Total has agreed to buy Global Wind Power France for an undisclosed sum, it said, as it steps up investment in the renewable energy sector. (Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)