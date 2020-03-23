March 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** The British government is planning to buy equity stakes in airlines and other companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

** Italian financial group Cerved said on Saturday talks to sell its debt collection arm to Europe’s biggest loan recovery firm, Intrum, had fallen through due to the coronavirus outbreak that is wrecking Italy’s economy.

** Global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd said it has received an offer worth $931 million to take the company private.

** Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan has reached an agreement to buy a 49% stake in the major Elga coal project in Russia from Russian lender Gazprombank, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

** Hyundai Motor Group’s heir apparent Euisun Chung bought shares in automaker Hyundai Motor and parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis for a combined 19 billion won ($15 million), according to stock exchange filings.

** Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Monday it would not buy Tiffany shares <TIF.N on the open market, a move that would have potentially enabled it to pursue its agreement to buy the U.S. jeweller at a lower price than the one agreed last year.