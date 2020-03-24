March 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Streaming provider FuboTV said on Monday that it had agreed to merge with virtual entertainment firm FaceBank Group Inc to expand its over-the-top TV footprint, in a deal that sources said valued privately held FuboTV at about $700 million.

** Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would delay the planned closure of a deal to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Australian operations to the second quarter because antitrust authorities had yet to approve the deal.

** Food giant Nestle said in its annual report published on Tuesday it was continuously monitoring returns and strategic options for its stake in French cosmetics firm L’Oreal .

** Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace said on Tuesday it postponed to May 4 the deadline to submit expressions of interest for the company, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

** EU antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of July 24 to decide whether to clear Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica’s 7.2-billion-euro ($7.8 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision GVNV.AS. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)