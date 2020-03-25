(Adds Mitsubishi)

March 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and Chubu Electric Power said on Wednesday they have completed a 4.1 billion euro ($4.5 billion) acquisition of Dutch energy firm Eneco on March 24.

** German property group Deutsche Wohnen has agreed to acquire the bulk of the operations of peer Isaria for 600 million euros ($649 million), it said on Wednesday.

** French mutual fund Fonds Strategique de Participations (FSP), which has built a stake of 4% in French car equipment maker Valeo, and will get a seat on its board of directors, FSP said on Wednesday.

** Infrastructure investor First State has agreed to buy a 45% stake in German utility MVV stake from EnBW and Rheinenergie, people close to the matter said. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)