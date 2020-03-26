March 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** New Zealand’s Augusta Capital said Centuria Capital Group has pulled out of its NZ$180 million ($104 million) buyout offer for the real-estate investment firm.

** Spain’s market regulator CNMV said it had authorized a bid by Swiss exchange SIX to buy the Madrid stock market operator BME.

** CMA CGM said it had completed the sale of stakes in eight port terminals for $815 million to its joint venture with China Merchants Port Group.

** Germany aims to make long-term financial gains from selling stakes in companies it acquires during the coronavirus crisis to ensure their survival, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Rheinische Post.

** Liberia’s Conex Oil and Gas Holdings on Wednesday said it had signed a deal to acquire the Liberian and Sierra Leonean fuel businesses of France’s Total. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)