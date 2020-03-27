Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 27, 2020

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Amber Capital, the activist fund with a 16.4% stake in Lagardere and which has pushed for board changes, could hike its holding in the French media conglomerate, Amber’s founder and managing partner said.

** The U.S. Justice Department has approved United Technologies Corp’s planned merger with Raytheon Co , subject to conditions, the agency said on Thursday.

** Australian coal miner TerraCom Ltd said on Friday it had completed its unsolicited offer to acquire UK-based Universal Coal PLC for A$175 million ($105.81 million).

** Toshiba Machine Co said on Friday that a majority of shareholders approved controversial anti-takeover measures against a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

