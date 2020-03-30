March 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Shionogi & Co, creator of the blockbuster cholesterol treatment Crestor, said it would tie up with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China, selling a 2.05% voting stake for 33.53 billion yen ($311 million).

** Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell said it has agreed to sell its depositary unit to France’s BNP Paribas for 115 million euros ($127.40 million).

** Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it would sell a 5.2% stake in Coles Group in a bid to retain a more flexible balance sheet amid uncertainty posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

** Tegna Inc said on Sunday that two potential acquirers had ended deal discussions with the U.S. regional TV station operator following the “market dislocation” fueled by the global coronavirus outbreak.

** Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, said on Saturday it had terminated operations in Venezuela and sold the assets linked to its operations in the South American nation to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government.

** Air Canada’s proposed C$720 million acquisition of tour operator Transat A.T. Inc will result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition, the Canadian Competition Bureau said on Friday. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)