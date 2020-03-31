March 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to buy at least 10% of Yunda Holding Co Ltd, marking the e-commerce giant’s fifth investment in a large courier, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Telecoms and media company Altice Europe said that its subsidiary known as ‘HOT’ had ended talks over the possible purchase of Israel’s Partner Communications.

** JC Decaux, the world’s biggest outdoor advertising company, said it would end up buying a minority stake in Hong Kong company Clear Media as part of a broader consortium takeover of Clear Media.

** Italian food group Newlat said it had signed an agreement to buy a 46.24% stake in dairy group Centrale del Latte d’Italia (CLI), in a deal that will create the third biggest domestic operator in the sector.

** UK’s Smiths Group said the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators and critical-care devices to hospitals as the coronavirus spreads.

** United Arab Emirates’ Dana Gas is considering spinning off its upstream business and listing the unit on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Sharjah-based energy company said.

** Finland’s state investment arm Solidium said it had increased its stake in Nokian Tyres, sending the Finnish tyre maker’s share up more than 13% in morning trade.

** Vivendi closed the sale of a 10% stake in Universal Music Group (UMG) - home to Taylor Swift and The Beatles - to a Tencent-led consortium, in a deal giving UMG an enterprise value of 30 billion euros ($33 billion). (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)