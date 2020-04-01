Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 1, 2020

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd won conditional approval from Australia’s competition regulator for its $11 billion purchase of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s domestic operations after agreeing to sell five beer and cider brands.

** KKR & Co has shelved a plan to sell Singapore-based Goodpack, which provides shipping containers and logistics services, after the coronavirus outbreak hit valuations, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Nestle’s Purina PetCare division has acquired London-based Lily’s Kitchen, which makes premium wet and dry natural foods for dogs and cats, the Swiss group said, boosting its fastest-growing product category.

** U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp walked away from its $35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP Inc on Tuesday, after the coronavirus outbreak weighed on its campaign to take over the PC and printing equipment manufacturer. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

