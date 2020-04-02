April 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Novartis AG said it had scrapped the sale of its U.S. dermatology and generic pill assets to India’s Aurobindo Pharma Ltd after failing to get approval from a U.S. regulator.

** Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp will not complete a $3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with its shareholders, a special committee of the U.S.-based shared-office operator’s board said.

** Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is in talks with troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health to tackle the company’s financial defaults, the bank said.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint aimed at forcing Marlboro maker Altria Group to sell its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)