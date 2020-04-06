April 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) has bought an 80% stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business for 2.48 billion dirhams ($675 million), the companies said.

** Oil Search Ltd wants to raise A$1.1 billion ($666 million) through a share sale to shore up its balance sheet against weak oil prices through 2021, two people who have been approached about the capital raising said.

** A Malaysian company has proposed a fresh capital injection and to assume the debts of Malaysia Airlines (MAS), in a formal takeover bid of the ailing national carrier, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)