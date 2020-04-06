Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 6, 2020 / 10:00 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) has bought an 80% stake in Emaar Properties’ Downtown Dubai district cooling business for 2.48 billion dirhams ($675 million), the companies said.

** Oil Search Ltd wants to raise A$1.1 billion ($666 million) through a share sale to shore up its balance sheet against weak oil prices through 2021, two people who have been approached about the capital raising said.

** A Malaysian company has proposed a fresh capital injection and to assume the debts of Malaysia Airlines (MAS), in a formal takeover bid of the ailing national carrier, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below