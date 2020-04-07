April 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Infineon Technologies said that it had received final regulator clearance for its takeover of U.S. Cypress Semiconductor and that funding was in place to complete the deal.

** With their sales hammered by the coronavirus outbreak, car makers Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot’s owner PSA have postponed their shareholder meetings and are looking at ways to boost cash reserves ahead of their planned merger.

** Total said it had sold assets in Brunei, Sierra Leone and Liberia, which the French energy group said represented a total value of more than $400 million.

** Privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a $2.5 billion offer to fully take over the holding company of ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines, with financing from a European bank, its executives told Reuters on Monday.

** Airbnb said on Monday private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners will invest $1 billion in the U.S. home rental company, bolstering its finances at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has roiled the travel and leisure industry.