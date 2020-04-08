April 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the sole owner of Malaysia Airlines, is sceptical about a $2.5 billion proposal by privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) to acquire the national carrier, the New Straits Times daily reported.

** New Zealand’s Metlifecare said Swedish private equity firm EQT AB has made known its intention to terminate its buyout offer in 10 business days, citing potential impact from the coronavirus pandemic on Metlifecare.