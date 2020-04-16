April 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted to approve the merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, marking the final approval for a $23 billion deal which closed on April 1.

** U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp NVDA.O said on Thursday Chinese authorities had approved its $6.9 billion acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd MLNX.O, overcoming the last obstacle for the deal announced over a year earlier.

** Nokia declined to comment on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover, news which sent its shares sharply higher.

** Verizon Communications Inc said it agreed to buy video-conferencing company BlueJeans Network Inc, a rival of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O, for less than $500 million at a time that millions work from home due to widely-enforced lockdowns.

** Lagardere shares rose as much as 12% after Les Echos reported the French multimedia conglomerate could get help from French tycoon Vincent Bollore and Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, who heads finance group Fimalac, in its fight with Amber Capital.

** Tallgrass Energy shareholders backed a buyout by a Blackstone-led BX.N group that valued the U.S. oil pipeline operator at $6.3 billion, a rare case of a pre-market crash deal going ahead without a price cut.

** Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has decided Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com can proceed with its integration of Just Eat, the company said, although an investigation into the combination continues.

** Infrastructure group Stobart is considering buying back regional airline Stobart Air and its leasing firm Propius from the administrators of Connect Airways, it said.

** Italian bottle caps maker Guala Closures’s shares rose by more than a fifth after private equity fund Investindustrial launched a bid for up to 20% of its voting capital.

** Poland will not be penalised for walking away from a planned takeover of German airlines Condor, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said.

** Poland will not be penalised for walking away from a planned takeover of German airlines Condor, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said.

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)