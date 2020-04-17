April 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** India’s third-largest motorbike manufacturer TVS Motor has sealed a $20 million deal to buy British brand Norton Motorcycles as part of a distressed sale.

** Drinks group Campari could become the first Italian player to enter the French Champagne sector if it successfully concludes talks to buy premium brand Lallier.

** Amazon’s purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britain’s competition regulator in view of a potentially fatal deterioration in the online food delivery group’s finances because of the coronavirus pandemic.

** Lenders UBS and HSBC have cut their combined stake in AMS to below 1% from the 15% they were forced to take after weak demand for the sensor maker’s capital increase, a notification to the Swiss stock exchange showed.

** Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world’s top lithium producers, said it was exploring selling equity and assets, as well as bringing in strategic investors to address liquidity problems but that no agreements had yet been signed.

** South Africa’s competition watchdog said it had asked the country’s Competition Tribunal to approve the proposed acquisition of some of AngloGold Ashanti’s assets by Harmony Gold, without any conditions.

** Merging money-losing state carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) with budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd is one of the options to “save” them as the COVID-19 crisis batters the industry, Malaysia’s second-most senior minister told Reuters.

** Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia’s second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the Australian Financial Review said, citing sources. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)