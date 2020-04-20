April 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Telecoms and cable company Altice Europe sold a stake of about 50% in its Portuguese fibre network to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

** Novartis has bought U.S. software start-up Amblyotech, to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye, the Swiss drugmaker said.

** Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc’s buyout of petrol station operator Caltex Australia Ltd has become the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak, as fuel demand plunges and as companies look inward to get through the crisis.

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore financing options that could include the sale of a stake in the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Eros International Plc said on Friday it would merge with U.S.-based privately held media company STX Entertainment, sending shares of the Indian film production house nearly 55% higher. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)