April 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** The London Stock Exchange said it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv in the second half of the year, with no plans to revise its savings targets for the deal as a deep recession beckons.

** Pharos Energy said it was withdrawing from a consortium evaluating the acquisition of Shell Egypt NV’s assets in Western Desert in Egypt, amid a collapse in global oil prices.

** Australian mineral explorer New Century Resources said nickel miner IGO Ltd would buy out nearly one-fifth of the company by subscribing for shares under a capital raising plan, with further plans for a partnership.

** Brazilian grains producer Terra Santa Agro SA is considering selling part of its land to reduce debt, Chief Executive Officer Jose Humberto Teodoro Junior said on Monday. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)