April 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Pharos Energy said it was withdrawing from a consortium evaluating the acquisition of Shell Egypt NV’s assets in Western Desert in Egypt, amid a collapse in global oil prices.

** The London Stock Exchange said it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv in the second half of the year as coronavirus-related volatility in markets lifted first quarter income.

** Australian mineral explorer New Century Resources said nickel miner IGO Ltd would buy out nearly one-fifth of the company by subscribing for shares under a capital raising plan, with further plans for a partnership.

** Brazilian grains producer Terra Santa Agro SA is considering selling part of its land to reduce debt, Chief Executive Officer Jose Humberto Teodoro Junior said on Monday. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)