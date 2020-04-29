Funds News
April 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Private equity company Blackstone Group Inc bought a near 10% stake in Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd from Macau’s Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd , sending Crown shares soaring amid hopes of a buyout.

** A 7 billion yuan ($989 million) investment by investors into Nio China, a new entity controlled by Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, will smooth its cash flow and guarantee future product developments, its CEO said.

** Investment holding firm PSG Group Ltd said it was “seriously considering” separating its stake in Capitec Bank to avoid an increase in administrative burden under a new legislation that may deem it a status of financial conglomerate. (Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

