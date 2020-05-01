May 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** A body overseeing web addresses said it has vetoed a $1.1 billion deal to sell control of domain names ending in .org to a private investment firm after an outcry from internet pioneers and officials including California’s attorney general.

** Moderna Inc and Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza Group AG said they would accelerate the manufacturing of the U.S. drug developer’s potential coronavirus vaccine.

** Australia’s top power and gas retailer, Origin Energy , agreed to buy a 20% stake in UK retailer Octopus Energy for A$507 million ($327 million), with an exclusive license to use its technology in Australia, the companies said.

** Mediobanca has dropped plans to buy a stake in Indonesia’s consumer credit operator BFI Finance because the COVID-19 emergency had made the deal “unrealistic”, the Italian financial group said.

** Lufthansa LHAG.DE is negotiating a 10 billion euro ($10.98 billion) bailout that would result in Germany taking a 25.1% stake in the airline, weekly paper Der Spiegel said.

** Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5% stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said.

** Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co agreed to sell its Lufkin rod lift unit to private equity fund manager KPS Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.