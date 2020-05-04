(Adds Cengage, Intel)

May 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Privately-held Italian drugmaker Menarini Group said it would buy U.S. company Stemline Therapeutics Inc in a deal valued at up to $677 million, looking to gain access to a U.S. approved drug for a rare blood disease.

** Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis won European Union antitrust approval on Monday for its planned 380 million euro ($412 million) acquisition of Belgian-Spanish metal recycling group Metallo, the European Commission said.

** HSBC Holdings PLC said its insurance unit had agreed to acquire its China life insurance venture partner’s 50% stake to own fully the company under the new rules on foreign ownership that came into effect in January.

** Abu Dhabi-based Gulf Marine Services rejected a $32 million takeover proposal from its second-largest shareholder Seafox International, saying the offer fundamentally undervalued the oilfield industry contractor.

** British auto retailer Pendragon Plc said it was no longer exploring merger talks with rival Lookers Plc , after a media report over the weekend said that Lookers rejected its approach.

** British defence company BAE Systems said it had completed the acquisition of Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business, paying $275 million out of existing cash resources to finalise the deal announced in January.

** Shares in Spain’s Telefonica SA rose to post the only strong gains on an otherwise almost entirely red Madrid index, after the company confirmed it was in talks with billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc over a possible merger of their respective businesses in Britain.

** Imperial Logistics said it would sell its European shipping business to Germany-based Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG for an enterprise value of 225 million euros ($245.99 million), as it overhauls its operations.

** Cengage and McGraw-Hill, the No. 2 and 3 largest U.S. college textbook companies, terminated their merger agreement under pressure from U.S. and British antitrust enforcers.

** Chipmaker Intel Corp has bought Israeli public transit app maker Moovit for about $900 million to help it develop self-driving “robotaxis” that could take to the streets in early 2022, the company said.

** South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments said that it has terminated a $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from China’s Anbang Insurance Group, accusing the insurer of breaching contract obligations. (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)