May 5, 2020

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swedish cloud computing services provider Sinch AB said it would acquire SAP Digital Interconnect, a unit of SAP SE, for 225 million euros ($245 million) in a deal that will boost its presence in the United States.

** E-commerce delivery firm Ninja Van said it raised $279 million in funding from investors including Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital and ride-hailing firm Grab as the COVID-19 pandemic has led more people to shop online. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

