Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** British mall operator Hammerson Plc said it had terminated its 400 million pound ($497.20 million) deal to sell seven retail parks to private equity firm Orion.

** The founder of activist investment company Amber Capital, which lost out this week in a bid to shake up the governance at French group Lagardere, said he had no plans to exit his stake in Lagardere and added that he could even raise it.

** Britain’s competition watchdog made good on its threat to block sportswear retailer JD Sports’ 86 million pound ($106.95 million) takeover of smaller rival Footasylum, saying it would leave shoppers worse off and requiring JD to sell the chain.

