May 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA have agreed to merge their British businesses in a $38 billion deal including debt that will step up the challenge to market leader BT in mobile and broadband.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it sold its stake in Unilever Plc’s Indian business for $3.35 billion, which Refinitiv says is the largest block trade ever to have been carried out in India.

** French media conglomerate Vivendi SA has increased its stake in Lagardere to 13.36% from 10.6%, an AMF regulatory filing showed.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is not in strategic talks with Mediaset, its new CEO Rainer Beaujean said in response to the accumulation of a large minority stake by the Italian company.

** Finnish engineering groups Metso and Outotec said the merger of their main mining equipment businesses was on track for a mid-year close, despite a hit to machinery demand from the coronavirus crisis.

** The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG said the process for it to acquire Spanish airline Air Europa was ongoing, although he noted that the agreement between the pair did contain a price adjustment mechanism. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)