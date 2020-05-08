May 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Australia’s AMP Ltd has scrapped plans to divest its New Zealand wealth management arm after offers for the unit fell short of its expectations, citing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and financial markets.

** Shandong Gold Mining,, one of China’s biggest gold producers, said it had entered into an agreement to acquire Toronto-listed TMAC Resources for around C$230 million ($164.89 million).

** Germany has had contact with the Netherlands about collaborating over power grids, but has not decided whether it might take a stake in Dutch state-owned power transmission grid operator TenneT, a spokeswoman for Germany’s economy ministry said. (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)