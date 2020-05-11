May 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday:

** Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining said it would to buy Alacer Gold in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion ($1.72 billion), adding heft as gold prices surge due to demand for the yellow metal in an uncertain economy.

** In an expected u-turn, German lender Commerzbank said that it would not sell its Polish subsidiary mBank, citing poor market conditions.

** Cosmetics maker Coty Inc said it had agreed to sell a majority stake in its professional beauty and retail hair businesses, including Wella and Clairol brands, to investment firm KKR in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

** EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 17 whether to clear Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA’s $50 billion merger, according to a European Commission filing.

** One of New Zealand’s biggest media organisations, NZME Ltd, asked the government on Monday for urgent legislation to allow the company to buy rival news firm Stuff for a dollar, as the coronavirus crisis hammers the industry, threatening jobs and smaller outlets.

** Saudi Aramco is looking to restructure its deal for a controlling stake in petrochemicals maker SABIC after the target’s value dropped more than 40% following an oil price slump during the coronavirus pandemic, two sources told Reuters.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it sold its holdings in GES Global Environment Solutions to Generation Capital for 105 million shekels ($30 million). (Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)