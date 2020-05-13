May 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Italy’s Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) plans to merge with depositary bank DEPObank, which it said it has agreed to buy from a group of private equity firms, lifting the specialised lender’s shares.

** Italy’s biggest utility Enel said its acquisitions strategy in coming years would be focused on buying distribution businesses and assets to help grow energy e-service unit Enel X.

** Shares in AMS fell 10% after the sensor maker said it planned another capital increase to finance the Osram takeover.

** Shares in French reinsurer Scor rose after a decision by Scor shareholder Covea to drop a previously-agreed deal to buy reinsurer PartnerRe reignited speculation that Covea may look again at Scor.

** Hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management LP asked Neiman Marcus Group’s independent directors on Tuesday to explore a combination with rival department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, challenging the company’s plan to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.

** Cybersecurity company Forescout Technologies may have violated conditions of its sale agreement to private equity firm Advent International Corp when it restructured and drew on its credit line, research firm Spruce Point Capital told the potential buyer on Tuesday.

** The U.S. Justice Department proposed on Tuesday that Novelis Inc divest Aleris Corp’s entire North American aluminum auto body sheet operations as a condition of its acquisition.

** Uber Technologies Inc is in negotiations to buy online food delivery company Grubhub Inc GRUB.N in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday it has opened an inquiry into Intesa Sanpaolo’s proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca to assess the impact of the deal on the industry given its significance. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)