May 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Eramet has agreed to sell its TiZir plant in Norway to Tronox Holdings for around $300 million, the French mining and metals company said.

** Jamaica-based mobile phone carrier Digicel Group denied an Australian newspaper report and said there is “no basis whatsoever” that it would sell its Pacific unit to state-owned China Mobile Ltd.

** Private equity investor Permira lowered its stake in German software company TeamViewer by selling shares to institutional investors at 41 euros apiece, it said late on Wednesday, giving it proceeds of 1.03 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

** Thyssenkrupp is exploring several strategic options for its warship unit, ranging from combining it with Italy's Fincantieri to creating a national champion with German peers, a person familiar with the matter said.